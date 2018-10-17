Apex Committee reviews law and order situation in KP, tribal districts

PESHAWAR :A meeting of the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Governor Shah Farman in the Chair here Wednesday reviewed in depth law and order situation in the province and tribal districts.

The meeting held at Governor House Peshawar was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar LT Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Chief Secretary Naved Kamran Baloch, IGP Salahuddin Mehsud, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazzam Jah Ansari, Advocate General KP, Additional Chief Secretary Fata Skindar Qayyum, Secretary Finance, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Home Ikram Ullah Khan and

Commissioner Peshawar.

Inspector Gen Frontier Corps North, IGFC South and GOC Artillery Division also attended the meeting.

The ACS briefed the meeting about the mechanism for Fata

merger into KP in detail. The IGP KP briefed the meeting about extending the

writ of the policing in the tribal districts. The Secretary Finance KP Shakeel

Qadir Khan appraised the Apex Committee members about the financial matters

taken with regard to merger of the tribal districts.

