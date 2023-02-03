Apex committee meeting called to eliminate terror outfits, facilitators after Peshawar blast

The supreme committee decided on Friday that the center and provinces would implement a consistent approach to confront terrorism and eliminate the domestic facilitators of militants in an effort to eradicate the threat of terrorism from the nation.

The meeting, which was held at the Governor’s House and was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also present, gave instructions to the relevant authorities to develop an efficient plan in response to the deadly suicide bombing that occurred inside the mosque in the Police Lines neighbourhood.

According to a statement from the PM’s Office, the summit also decided to eliminate any sources aiding terrorists in the nation and instructed effective screening.

The meeting decided, according to the statement, to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of terrorism, with national consensus ensuring that the decisions are carried out.

The committee was informed by members of the intelligence agencies on the country’s general security situation and operations against terrorists during the meeting, which discussed in detail the terrorist incidents, particularly the attack on Police Lines and the circumstances that followed.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, the senator, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, the finance minister, the interim chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, COAS Gen. Munir, and all chief secretaries were present at the meeting.

The meeting’s attendees were also given an update by Muazzam Jah Ansari, the Inspector General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the status of the investigation into the Police Lines blast.

The All Parties Conference (APC) was called by the prime minister in response to the upsurge in terrorism in the hopes that the political leadership would gather around a table to discuss how to stop it and come to a consensus on next steps at the meeting.