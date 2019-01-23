Apex committee approves 17000 posts for FATA new districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman jointly presided over a meeting of Apex committee that reviewed the scenario arisen out of the Supreme Court decision striking down the interim arrangements for the seven merged districts of erstwhile FATA and made a number of decisions for the infrastructure development in the seven merged districts and six frontier regions. The apex committee approved the creation of 17 thousand additional posts in different departments to be proportionally distributed amongst the seven new districts.

Core Commander Peshawar Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai and others attended the meeting.

The meeting took for debate the overall merger plan for developmental integration of erstwhile FATA, the induction of levies and Khasadar into the regular police, creation of posts in police , education , health and other sectors, the comprehensive developmental package for mainstreaming the people of these areas, the quick impact initiatives in health and education sectors, the repatriation and rehabilitation of people of these areas and the extension of judicial system, the operational and investigative policing, the extension of Sehat Insaf Card, solarization of different projects, the University, Medical college and teaching hospital, the extension of IMU in the education sector, the functional and administrative issues, Cadet College Mohmand, different hospitals in the seven districts and the handing over of different near to completion health projects to the department and made a number of decisions in the backdrop of Supreme Court decision.

The meeting agreed to facilitate the extension of judicial system of the country and the province to the seven new districts as after repelling of 247 of the constitution, the merged areas have become the part of province and therefore the existing in vogue laws would be applicable to the new districts.

