APEC economies make headway on regional structural reform

Sydney

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) economies continue to make progress in implementing structural reforms across the region, a review released on another day concluded.

A mid-term review was conducted by the APEC Policy Support unit to assess the structural reforms being conducted, and look for gaps which could be targets for future work.

According to the APEC economic committee, structural reform is about using policy to remove barriers that stand in the way of people and economic opportunity.

“Structural reform means promoting competition, making it easier to set up and operate a business while ensuring that people have access to necessary services,” APEC Economic Committee Chair Robert Logie said.

“These reforms make markets work better, but they can also attain other broad goals.” Logie noted that while there was an overall increase in wealth in the region, wealth disparity was increasing with uneven economic growth. —APP

