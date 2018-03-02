APDP stages protest against enforced disappearances

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the members of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) staged a demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar demanding whereabouts of their enforced disappeared relatives.

Scores of protestors holding banners and placards assembled at the Press Colony and demanded of the puppet authorities to reveal the whereabouts of their near and dear ones who have been subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops and police during since 1989 in the occupied territory.

The family members of disappeared youth during their silent sit-in castigated the Indian authorities for their callous attitude towards the families of the victims.

Wearing white headbands with names of disappeared people, the protestors, mostly women, chanted slogans like “Stop Disappearances” to draw the attention of the world community towards their agonies.

Over the past three decades, more than 8,000 people have been subjected to enforced disappearances, an APDP spokesman said.

The APDP appealed to the international community and world human rights watchdogs to impress upon India to end the phenomenon of enforced disappearances in the occupied territory.—KMS