APDP activists protest in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the members of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) held a demonstration at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today, with everyone having one question: ‘Where are our loved ones?’

The APDP activists held demanded of the puppet administration to reveal the whereabouts of their relatives who have been subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops and police during the last twenty eight years. The protesters included six-year-old kid to an eighty-year-old.

The protest saw inclusion of a fresh disappeared case from Kupwara’s Lolab – Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

According to his two brothers, who were part of today’s protest, Manzoor Khan along with another civilian Nasrullah was taken the army personnel belonging to a camp located in Lolab.

They said that Nasrullah was tortured by the army to the extent that his kidneys were damaged while whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Khan continue to remain a mystery.—KMS