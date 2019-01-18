APCTMA expecting relief to local tiles manufacturers in mini budget

Tiles industry can become export-oriented industry with government support

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA) is hopeful that in upcoming mini budget, the government would take steps to enable the local tiles manufacturers to increase market share in Pakistan resulting in savings of precious foreign exchange and creating employment for skilled and unskilled workforce.

The spokesman of the association said that the tile industry can grow and become export-oriented industry if the government supports it to make local tiles internationally competitive. Owing to high input costs including recent hike in gas prices (Rs. 600 to Rs.780 per mmbtu), locally produced tiles are finding it hard to compete in local and global markets, said the spokesman.

He said the huge influx of smuggled tiles and imports at lower valuation, which capture approximately over 40-percent of the country’s tile market, is hurting local manufacturers as well as Govt’s revenue. He said the government’s intention to take various business friendly measures like reduction in duties and developing a national tariff policy to remove anomalies in the existing tariff structure will certainly help Pakistani economy grow.

With direct and indirect employment of over 50,000, the local tiles industry can enhance the employment base further while exploring the export markets, said the spokesman, adding that domestic manufacturers continue to suffer owing to their higher production costs and uneven competition from cheaper imported products. “We have already highlighted that the current ITPs are unrealistic and serve to encourage imports and these should immediately be reset back to 2004 levels. On Comparison of ITPs between the year 2004 and existing (prevailing from June 2016), it shows that the ITP has decreased for most of the tile sizes ranging from 5% to 35%,” stated the spokesman of APCTMA.

The tiles (10” x 13” & above Ceramic) under the PCT Code 6907.2219 had the price of $3.53 per square meter before April 2004 and in June 2016 the price of the same tile was $2.55/sqm, showing the decrease of 28 percent. Similarly, two other categories of the tiles (12”x12” & above Ceramic, 24”x24” & above Polished) under the PCT Code 6907.2119 had the prices of $3.70/sqm and $7.55/sqm while their prices came down to $2.70/sqm and $4.90/sqm, respectively, in June 2016.They registered the decrease of 27 percent and 35 percent in their prices in the said 12 years, said the spokesman, adding that in addition to this final anti-dumping duty was imposed in October 2018 ranging from 9.35% to 36.35% with a condition of price undertaking on porcelain and ceramic tiles (size wise).

For example, the spokesman added, one floor tile (Porcelain Tiles) up to 60X60 CM (i.e. up to 24”x24”) has the price undertaking of $5.25/sqm with current ITP of $4.90/sqm. “It is quite evident from this example that the price undertakings are set as per the ITPs and the benefit of anti-dumping duty has not been transferred to the local tiles manufacturing industry,” reasoned the spokesman.

He added that majority of the imports from China are being cleared based on the price undertaking and impact of anti-dumping duty has not benefited the local industry, therefore, price undertaking option should be abolished. Moreover, added the spokesman, Sales tax charged to tiles industry is 22% including 17% GST and 2% extra sales tax as per SRO 896/2014 while 3% further tax is charged on sales to unregistered.

However at import stage, commercial importer has to pay only 20%, said the spokesman, adding that the government should remove further sales tax 3% clause (sales to unregistered persons) from tiles as the extra sales tax charged at 2% in addition to 17% GST completes the supply chain for the manufacturers. “We urge the government to support the local tile Industry, which can be an import substitution industry and its development will stimulate the economy by uplifting the construction sector and job creation,” he concluded.

