APCPC for constituting CPEC cell to facilitate investors

Observer Report

Gwadar

All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ conference international (APCPC), Wednesday, urged the government to constitute a separate China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cell in all the Federal departments to facilitate the businessmen and foreign/domestic investors who intend to invest under CPEC regime.

One window operation for the investors should be introduced to cater out the problems of the businessmen and facilitate the processes in an efficient manner under the proposed board.

Addressing the APCPC’s concluding session, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan urged government that Gwadar region should be facilitated with efficient connectivity with other parts of the country which Includes air links, railways, marine and double sided roads to connect the surrounding cities.

He also proposed that Special Economic Zones (SEZ) should be prioritized in the remote areas of Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and AJK and there should preferably be sizeable percentage of hiring local manpower into all the projects of that specific area.

While commenting on taxation, Zahid Latif Khan said tax rate should be rationalized and widened and pointed out that the business community of Pakistan believes that taxation system for small and medium sized business shall be fundamentally reengineered and simplified with the concept of the “Pay as you go” in simplified categorized.

The RCCI president said Tax rate should be brought down to 15 percent and focus should be on expansion of tax net. Inter-provincial sales tax adjustment should be facilitated while the rate of sales tax should be brought to one digit.

He opined that withholding tax deduction on cash withdrawal of Tax payers be abolished while it may continue for non-tax payers.

Tax Amnesty Schemes should be abolished and in case is it is to apply then it may not deal with the repeat cases.