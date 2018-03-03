APCMA urges govt to reduce FED to ‘zero’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Cement exports in the month of February 2018 have gone up by 18.41 percent as compared to same month last year, which gives a glimmer of hope to the industry that is suffering due to declining exports for years.

Though the local cement consumption continued to grow robustly and stood at 9.38 percent in February but the percentage of increase in exports were even higher than domestic consumption for the first time in current fiscal.

Cement sector is experiencing dream growth particularly in the domestic market for the last three years. According to data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers; Association (APCMA), this fiscal the cement despatches have crossed three million tons in the eight months period (July-Feb). In two of these months, cement despatches crossed 4 million tons. The total cement despatches in the first eight months of this fiscal stood at 30.106 million tons compared with despatches of 26.339 million tons during the corresponding period of last year. This is an increase of almost 4 million tons in eight months.