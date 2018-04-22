APCC sets targets

By fixing the targets for possible achievement during the next financial year 2018-19 at the level of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee, the federal government has moved a step further i.e. the direction of presentation of its 6th budget on April 27 prior to its stepping down on May 31 on completion of its constitutional five-year tenure. According to media, the target for economic growth during the next financial year has been set at 6.2% after decades of high figures of 5.8% during current fiscal and the size of Pakistan’s economy is expected to go a bit higher to the level of Rs 38.312 trillion as compared to Rs 24.306 during the outgoing financial year.

The APCC after taking into account the performance during outgoing fiscal, has fixed exports target at somewhat challenging figure of 27.3 billion dollars for 2018-19 as against Rs 24.5 billion dollars for 2017-18 while imports are also likely to go up to as high as 56.5 billion dollars in the next fiscal year indicating that the trade deficit in the process will further widen to 29.2 billion dollars.

The APCC took into account the current account deficit, inflation etc against Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has also fixed targets for various sectors of national economy and accordingly growth target for agriculture has been proposed at 3.8%, industry sector 7.6% and services sector 6.5% for financial year 2018-19. Furthermore, manufacturing sector is estimated to grow at 7.8% and large scale manufacturing by 8.1%. One sincerely hopes that these targets for financial year 2018-19 have been fixed in a realistic manner after taking into account the performance of national economy during current fiscal of 2017-18 for which only facts and figures for first nine months i.e. July 2017 to March 2018 are available with official quarters concerned.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

