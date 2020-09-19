APC to chalk out final plan to oust ‘hollow’ govt: Kaira

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the All Parties Conference (APC) due to be held today, will chalk out a final plan to oust the “hollow” government.

“It is clear the government knows full well how hollow it is from within,” the PPP leader said. “The crutches it is on will not save the government. The real support comes from the people.”

He said that keeping the government’s two-year performance as a “charge-sheet”, the entire country and all political parties “rightfully view” the government to have “failed in every sector”.

“Not only have they gone back on all their promises, they have in fact, put the country into reverse gear and have snatched away any existing freedoms, making life difficult for citizens,” Kaira said. He said that a joint action plan for the future is necessary to be developed. “Every party has its own viewpoint, but a joint action plan will enable us to rid the country of this government.”

“So we will formulate the final action plan to be implemented against the government tomorrow; we will decide what course of action to take.”

He said the venue for the APC has changed. It was to be held at Ramada but will now be held at Marriott Hotel. Kaira said that the government “can be seen panicking”. “If they were so confident, they wouldn’t have been scrambling to push out the same tired, old narrative of blaming the opposition [for the country’s problems].”

Speaking of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that there are national security concerns being raised over the polls.

“A big concern for national security is free and fair elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. It is very important that independent, fair and free elections take place there.”

If any questions are raised like in the past, “anti-Pakistan elements will attempt to make use of this opportunity” so it is a great trial for us to hold free and fair elections there.

“So we hope timely and fair and free elections without any interference take place there so that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan can make their own decisions, which their representatives will see through for them.”

To a question of whether resignations by government representatives will be considered as an option and if the Sindh government will “sacrifice Sindh” in the process, Kaira said: “People say the PPP will not sacrifice the Sindh government for this purpose, but you must bear in mind we are rightfully saying the government has failed.” “It is standing with crutches and once it is toppled, it will shatter.” He said the PPP will then “perform even better and secure more seats”. “So we reject the notion that the PPP is not making concrete decisions over such fears.” Kaira said that in the past when an APC was held, it was on the issue of Kashmir, or to demand better governance or economic reforms.

“We never sought to topple the government. We told Imran Khan we will support him, requested him to sign a charter of economy, despite all the name-calling.