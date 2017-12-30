APC has political agenda to do politics on dead bodies of Model Town: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the All Parties Conference in Lahore has political agenda to do politics on dead bodies of Model Town in 2018 general elections.

In a TV interview, the Punjab Minister said the political parties want to start a poisonous propaganda against the PML-N as they know fully well that they cannot complete with Mian Nawaz Sharif in the coming elections.

Answering a question, Rana Sanadullah denied any NRO in the offing in the wake of visit of PML-N leadership to Saudi Arabia saying that no country even Saudi Arabia or others never interfere in our internal affairs. He said the Saudi leadership wants to discuss the situation in the region with former Prime Minister.

Asked to comment on reports that the PML-N had offered compensation of Rs 100 million for the martyrs of Model town, the Punjab Law Minister said the compensation was announced by the Pun jab government after the incident and later it was demanded that the amount should be increased. He said he (Sanaullah) himself had three to four meetings with PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur at his residence over the question of compensation.

Orignally published by INP