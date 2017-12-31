APC notification rejected MQM-P suggestions

Observer Report

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan raised its objections on Saturday against the joint notification issued by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led All Parties Conference, saying the committee rejected its suggestions.

According to the MQM-P sources, the reservations persist as the party said that no one should be held responsible without investigation.

Sources further said that the party has reservations over Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah being held responsible for the Model Town carnage. If the Supreme Court constitutes a Joint Investigation Team to determine the culprits, then the names should be taken of those behind it, according to a private news channel.

The notifications shouldn’t have taken names, instead should have said only those responsible.