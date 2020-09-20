APC held to protect vested interest: Alem

Commenting on the opposition’s All Parties Conference, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the opposition parties’ APC was not held for the country but for their own personal interests.

He said that it would have been appropriate for the opposition to put forward positive suggestions on a national agenda but they were not interested in any issue other than finding faults in the government and bringing themselves back to power.

The Punjab senior minister clarified that there is no threat to the government from such activities, In Sha Allah Imran Khan will complete the term and keep the country on the right track.

He said that in fact, the achievements of the Imran Khan are not acceptable to the opposition as he has given the high place to the country at the international level.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the people have once again seen how Imran Khan’s narrative has proved to be true and they all have gathered under one roof to save their skin.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the country is, under the leadership of Imran Khan, progressing, no one will get NRO, political opponents will fail and the present Government will move forward successfully.

He said that the parties participating in the All Parties Conference are themselves not sincere to each other and neither their direction is clear.

He expressed hope that they will soon be at odds with each other, and this will not happen that they can succeed in their agenda.