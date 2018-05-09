APC for inclusion of Kashmir issue in all parties manifestos

Islamabad

An All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir held here on Tuesday has called upon all political parties in the country to include the liberation of Kashmir among their priorities in election manifesto and give a clear road map in this direction. The demand was made by the Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, at a joint press conference along with the prominent leaders of the ruling party and the opposition.

Hurriat Conference leaders also attended the moot at which the Prime Minister, Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, JI Chief Azad Kashmir, Dr Khalid Mehmud and former JI Chief, AK, Abdur Rashid Turabi, were also present. The APC stressed upon all political parties and the nation to get ready for a decisive war on Kashmir.

The conference termed the foreign policy of the country as a total failure and called for appointing a deputy Foreign Minister on Kashmir affairs to highlight the issue and awaken the world conscience in view of the genocide of the Kashmiris going on for years. Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan being a party to the Kashmir dispute, should adopt an aggressive policy on Kashmir, a budget should be allocated for the liberation of Kashmir and also ex tend non military support to them.

He said that the APC had also decided to hold international moots on Kashmir in New York, London and Brussels and a joint meeting of the government and the opposition in Muzaffarabad. Sirajul Haq said that the brutalities of the Indian forces in Held Kashmir had been continuing since decades and incidents of rape and murder of minor girls were being reported almost every day but the world media was not giving any importance to that. He deplored that the molestation of eight year Asifa had not been given due coverage in the media.

He said that Kashmiris were embracing martyrdom every day for the cause of Pakistan but the rulers in Islamabad were ignoring them. He also deplored the silence of the UN and the OIC in this regard. The JI chief said that Kashmir was not an economic issue but the water of the Neelum Jhelum and Sutlej was flowing into this country from only because of the Kashmir jihad.—INP