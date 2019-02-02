APC, AUJ bodies congratulated

Staff Reporter

Abbottabad

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Minister for Food KP Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Friday congratulated the newly elected bodies of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and Abbottabad Union of Journalist (AUJ).

In their separate messages to the newly elected President of APC Amir Shahzad Jadoon, General Secretary Raja Muhammad Haroon, Vice Presidents Arshad Sawati and Syed Masroor Hussain Shah Kazmi and other office bearers of APC and AUJ, they extended their warmest felicitation on their success. They said that their election was evidence of trust and confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Qalandar Lodhi while appreciating the role of journalist community for freedom of expression in the country.

