APC a war to protect corruption: Sumsam

Staff Reporter

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab government has abolished tax levied on transport buses by making an amendment in the Finance Bill and also decided to grant Rs. 1.5 billion relief to the general public.

He expressed these views in a conversation with media persons after the cabinet meeting in Punjab Assembly today. Provincial Minister said that Punjab is playing the role of leading from the front for the purpose of collecting revenue across the country. Present government by widening the tax net is bent upon pursuing the policy of ending economic crisis being faced by the country. Provincial Minister by replying to the queries of media persons said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is feeling the pinch of remaining out of Assembly.

His brother and son are part of that Assembly in which he does not repose his trust. He further said that whole opposition is confused including Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and APC has already met with failure before being held. Provincial Minister said that if any opinion of opposition is for the welfare of general masses then we will definitely negotiate with them but opposition should understand that giving undue relief is not part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dictionary. Opposition parties cannot blackmail us under any circumstances. The agenda of opposition is merely to criticize for the sake of criticism and doing politics for the sake of politics. Provincial Information Minister said that even a four years old child can understand Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Alif Laila’ narration.

It is not a war for democracy rather a war for succession to the throne in the party. Maryam Nawaz has strengthened her position in the party in the last two weeks. He further said that silence of Shehbaz Sharif and firy speeches of Maryam Nawaz is not difficult to understand. He further said that we will accept every genuine demand of opposition but will continue to show them the mirror. Provincial Information Minister further said that few elements are trying to downplay the importance of the visit of Ameer of Qatar to Pakistan.

These elements should have the understanding that Ameer of Qatar had not paid a visit for some Qatari letter rather our brethren country announced the welcoming news of giving three billion dollars aid and making investment in Pakistan. Bilateral investment will reach upto nine billion dollars with Qatar and common man will get relief out of it. He further said that overseas Pakistanis living abroad are fully satisfied with the policies and decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Provincial Minister further said that the previous government had given artificial cushion to dollar but now dollar has become market based which will bring real strength in our economy.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari also paid a visit to the shrine of Muhammad Karam Shah at Jhelum. On this occasion while talking with media persons Provincial Minister said that Shehbaz Sharif should break his silence and clear his position.

There is every likelihood that Shehbaz Sharif may first ask Maryam Nawaz before speaking in the Assembly. He further said that the interests of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman are different contrary to PPP and PML-N. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s refusal from attending is a big blow for the APC.

APC will be nothing more than gathering together, holding conversation and leaving afterwards. People will not get any benefit out of APC because it is a war to save their corruption. Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari further said that PTI government has given future roadmap to the people of Pakistan.