APBUMA for online ST reports

Multan

Chairman, All Pakistan Upholestry Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Syed Muhammad Asim urged the government to pay sales tax refund claims worth billion of rupees to exporters and demanded that the refund claims rejection reports should be made available online.

He told reporters on Friday that lack of payments against sales tax refund claims would not only hurt exporters plans to move forward due to liquidity troubles but also discourage new investments by local investors.

He said that he had informed chief commissioner RTO Zubair Bilal during a dinner ceremony last Thursday night about the problems being faced by the business community and added that lack of trained staff at RTO was also a factor behind slow processing of refund claims. —APP