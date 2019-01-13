APBF, CGSS to sign MoU on Monday

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) and The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests, especially research and development, to achieve high economic growth in the country. The MoU signing ceremony willbe held on Monday (Jan 14) at 6-30pm at Hospitality Inn Hotel, Lahore. President Syed Maaz Mahmood will ink the MoU on behalf of APBF, while CGSS President Major General ® Khalid Amir Jaffery will represent the Center for Global & Strategic Studies.

Whereas Chairman CGSS Lieutenant General (r) Zahir Ul Islam, Founder & Former Chairman APBF Mr. Haroon Khawaja and Chairman APBF Mr. Ibrahim Qureshi will witness the ceremony.

The ceremony will be attended by Executive Committee of the APBF and the high powered 20-member delegation of CGSS Advisory Board and senior office-bearers. The key speakers of the ceremony include CGSS Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Zahir Ul Islam, CGSS President Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery and Vice President Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood observed that it would be a giant leap towards further strengthening the industry-academia linkage, as such kind of agreement with a research think-tank is very rare example. He said that CGSS is a non-profit Institution with mission to help improve policy and decision-making through analysis and research. Its empirical research and analysis have been assisting the government, organizations and communities.

