APBF budget proposals stress liberal investment policy, low tax ratio

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has proposed the budget makers to reduce tax rates with a view to widen the tax base and curtail parallel economy, also providing a competitive edge to Pakistan’s products in global markets.

APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi said that the Forum has submitted comprehensive sector specific budget proposals for the upcoming federal budget to bring liberal investment policy, infrastructure development, broadening of tax base and creating jobs through industrialization. The budget proposals were compiled in an unbiased and transparent manner, incorporating feedback received from business community on hosts of sectors from all over the country. He pointed out that out of more than four million national tax number holders (NTN), the tax filers were 2.1 million in 2006-07, which fell to 1.39 million in 2017, which shows that the FBR has lost one million return filers over the last 10 years. APBF budget proposals cover recommendations, including proposals to incentivize investors, broaden tax net through documentation of economy, simplify tax system and reorganize FBR and many industry specific proposals, he said. APBF concerned over excessively burdening the manufacturing sector that contributed 21 percent to the economy, having a share of 70 percent in tax payments.