Apartment fire in quiet Paris area kills 7; arson suspected

A fire in a Paris apartment building early Tuesday that authorities suspect was an arson attack killed seven people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape.

The Paris prosecutor says a woman has been detained in the initial investigation into the fire, which blazed for hours in a calm, high-end neighborhood on the city’s western edge. It choked the air with smoke and sent orange flames into the overnight sky. One person is in life-threatening condition and 30 others were injured in the blaze, city fire service spokesman Clement Cognon told The Associated Press.

Though the fire was extinguished before dawn, Cognon said firefighters are still going door to door to ensure there are no more victims and prevent residual fires. Firefighters rescued about 50 people, some from the roof or those who had clambered out of windows to escape the flames, Cognon said. Among the injured were six firefighters.

Emergency workers are also seeking to shore up the building that was badly damaged after flames shot out of windows stretching across the upper floors, in images of the operation released by the fire service.—AFP

