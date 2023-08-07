Lollywood starlet and daughter of Javeria Abbasi, Anzela Abbasi recently tied the knot with Tashfeen Ansari in a star-studded event, as she captivated fans with her exceptional wedding event.

The festivities of Abbasis were nothing short of enchanting as lovebirds radiated grace, mesmerizing everybody who laid eyes on the duo.

As the wedding becomes the talk of the town, pictures and videos from Aznela’s big day surfaced online and it is no less than a delight for fans and social media users. From her Mayun to Shendi and joyous Baraat, and reception, the glimpses show celebration brimming with glee.

Anzela’s mother and actress Javeria Abbasi shared stunning pictures, saying Love of my life, my beautiful Anzela got married yesterday, she looked gorgeous. Had great fun with beautiful people around me.

The newlywed looked gorgeous in traditional and Western attires.