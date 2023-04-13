Anzela Abbasi’s dholki pictures take the internet by storm

The dholki ceremony for Anzala Abbasi, the daughter of Juvaria and Shamoon Abbasi, last night immediately became the talk of the town. Even though it was a private wedding, images from the event have been making waves on social media.

The celebration was a family affair, and Anzala’s mother actively participated in the ceremonies and sang old songs. Close friends of Anzala joined her at the dholki to celebrate with her. As the upcoming bride celebrated with her loved ones, the atmosphere was brimming with excitement and laughter.

Anzala looked lovely in a stunning black dress, and her makeup artist even posted an Instagram video of her getting ready for the event. Videos of Anzala and her friends and family having fun at the dholki ceremony have also been making the rounds on social media.

On Instagram, the makeup artist posted a video of the future bride getting ready.

Famous Pakistani TV actress Anzela Abbasi performs on Urdu television. She is not only a talented actress; she is also a fantastic model and vocalist. She actually possesses the talent and singing voice to win the hearts of many people.

Many of her supporters and admirers laud her talent. She is the daughter of Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, a well-known actor and director. After graduating from The University of Karachi, Anzela Abbasi entered the Pakistani television industry.

Anzela Abbasi is an up-and-coming actress who is working hard to establish herself in her field. In 2016, she launched her career when she made her TV series “Gila” debut, for which she received widespread acclaim. She collaborated on the serial with Wahaj Ali.

She made a cameo in the 2017 television series “Baby,” which told the tale of a girl who is incredibly kind and caring. Anzela played Alia in the serial. Behroz Sabzwari, Asim Mehmood, Sheeba Butt, and other important characters in the serial played crucial parts. She appeared in the 2018 episode of the ARY Digital channel’s “Nibah” serial.