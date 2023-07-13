Lollywood celebs are known for their versatile fashion choices and starlet Anzela Abbasi has revamped her public image with her bold and sassy style statement.

The model’s social media appearance depicts her edgy and chic style statement which impressed many and irked others.

Lately, the Haqeeqat star shared a bunch of pictures on the social media platform. The pictures saw her smoking cigarettes, and it even caused outrage among fans.

Courtesy: Instagram/anzelaabbasi

for the unversed, Anzela Abbasi is the daughter of actors Shamoon Abbasi and Javeria Abbasi. The viral girl made her debut with Gila in 2016, and later appeared in Baby and Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi.