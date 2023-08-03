Pakistani celebrity couple Anzela Abbasi, and Tashfeen Ansari’s wedding festivities have kick-started with an intimate Mayun ceremony, while the event was full of cheery faces.

Anzela’s Mayun was a traditional celebration and netizens were familiar with the guest list as those were spotted rubbing shoulders with the couple to be include Ushna Shah, her husband Hamza Amin, Shahood Alvi and his wife, Madiha Iftikhar, Madiha Rizvi, and many others.

The bride-to-be looked beautiful in an adorable dress which she paired with her beau. Beaming with happiness, the Laal Ishq star kept her makeup dewy.

The vibrant event gave fairy tale vibes and left fans in awe. Here’s inside of Anzela’s Mayun event