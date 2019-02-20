Anything’s possible when Pakistan play well, Sir Viv Richards on World Cup chances

Sharjah

West Indian cricket legend and Quetta Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards is optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in the ICC World Cup, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from May 30. Sharing his thoughts on the mega tournament, Sir Richards said Pakistan have the capability to beat any team on a good day. “As long as Pakistan play well, as we all saw in the Champions Trophy [in 2017], when a good Pakistan team is playing well, it’s always possible for them to win,” the former cricketer told media.

“There are lots of good teams. India is a good team. We shouldn’t forget hosts England, and Australia and West Indies. There’s going to be a lot of talent on show.” Sir Richards, who has been with Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the Pakistan Super League, said he is happy to be back with the team for the fourth year. “We’re a good team. A very well-balanced team, with the talent that we have.

I’m hoping we will win,” he shared. According to the batting legend, the PSL has attracted some of the best players from around the world, which is a testament to its success as a T20 league. “It’s a great T20 league that’s why you have some of the best players participating in it. Having them around makes it as good as any league.” On his years-long connection with the Gladiators, Sir Richards said it is the camaraderie in the team setup that has kept him coming back.

“It’s a good setup, the owner [Nadeem Omer] is a very special person. All the members, managers are [good people]. We have a very special unit. And when you have that it creates a wonderful environment. I’m glad to be a part of it.” The Windies star said the PSL provides a great opportunity to the younger players to benefit from the presence of renowned cricketers from around the world. On West Indies’ recent victory in the home Test series against England, Sir Richards said he was “extremely pleased with the team’s performance.” “[They] made a lot of excuses about the pitch,” he said, eluding to the England team.

“To me, that’s sour grapes. They should dust themselves off and come back again. England should accept that the Windies played very well.” Regretting the ICC decision to ban Windies captain Jason Holder for slow over-rate, he expressed hope that the governing body would consider the rule in instances where a Test match lasts less than five days.—Agencies

