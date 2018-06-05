Anyone can be killed in militancy, infiltration name: JKDFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families whose relatives were martyred in so-called Tangdar encounter after being dubbed as ‘foreign infiltrators’ by the Indian forces.

The JKDFP in a statement issued in Srinagar called upon the authorities to identify the bodies of the martyrs to lessen the grievances of the victim families. The party expressed anguish over dubbing of local youth as foreign infiltrators by the Indian army.

The statement said that the party had always raised doubt about those killed around the Line of Control after being dubbed as ‘foreign infiltrators’.

Pertinently, the Indian troops had claimed that some foreign infiltrators were killed in gunfight on May 25. Later, these youth turned out to be locals of Pulwama and Kulgam districts, as their families identified them through their photographs. The martyred youth were buried somewhere in south Kashmir.

JKDFP said that Indian forces were on a killing spree and could kill anybody, anywhere in the name of militancy and infiltration.—KMS