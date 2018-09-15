Anyone attempting to hinder dam’s construction will be tried under Article 6: CJP

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday warned that any person who attempts to hinder the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution.

A two-member bench of apex court headed by the chief justice heard a suo moto case of mineral water companies using underground water for selling it in bottles at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. A lawyer representing the federal government and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) managing director appeared before the bench in relation to the case.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the federal government informed the court, “Mineral water companies are paying the government Rs0.25/litre and selling it at Rs50/litre.”

WASA MD added, “Before 2018, mineral water companies were extracting underground water for free.”

The Chief Justice then remarked, “Mineral water companies should determine a rate.”

“We will have to check if there are any minerals in mineral water,” he added. The chief justice continued, “At home, I boil tap water and drink it.”

“Even today, the poor are forced to drink water from ponds,” Justice Nisar said.

The chief justice further remarked, “Water is more expensive than gold now and we will not allow its theft.”

Justice Nisar said, “Let me tell you one thing, I have no other purpose than to serve the nation.”

“I have started studying Article 6 of the Constitution and anyone who attempts to block the construction of the dam will be tried under it.”

The court then summoned chief executive officers of all mineral water companies and adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Sunday).

Justice Nisar on Friday took suo moto notice of mineral water companies using underground water for selling it in bottles during the hearing of a case pertaining to environmental issues facing the Katas Raj Temple.