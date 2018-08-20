Any move against Article 35-A will be fought tooth and nail: EJAC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Employees Joint Action Committee has said that the employees are a part and parcel of the society and is determined to stand by the people of Kashmir in difficult times. This resolve was expressed at an emergency meeting of Employees Joint Action Committee in Srinagar under the chair of Abdul Qayoom Wani.

Addressing the meeting EJAC President Abdul Qayoom Wani said that tempering with Article 35A would be treated onslaught on the emotions, aspirations and interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS

