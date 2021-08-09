Any hurdle to CPEC not to be tolerated, Pakistan minister says

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that any hurdle in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will not be tolerated at any cost.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Pakistani nation is united on CPEC and Kashmir issue.

Rashid said that India and Israel wanted to create in Pakistan, adding that unity is required to foil the nefarious designs by anti-Pakistan powers.

He said that opposition is unaware of changing situation of the region.

Talking about Dasu dam incident in which 13 people including nine Chinese were killed, the interior minister said that investigation into it has been completed, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will share the details in this regard.

He said that passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was cancelled, adding that he should return to the country.

Talking about the Islamabad police performance, Sheikh Rashid said that 2,000 more police men would be inducted in the department.

He said IG Islamabad has been directed to immediately install 190 cameras in the federal capital, adding that Rescue 1122 would also be launched soon to facilitate the citizens.

Responding to a question about the alleged abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter, he said the Kabul’s investigation team went back on Sunday, adding that full cooperation was extended to them.

