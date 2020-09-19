Any hasty decision to close schools will ‘destroy education’: Shafqat

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that any hasty decision to close educational institutions will “destroy education,” in reference to Saeed Ghani’s announcement the other day that Sindh was delaying the reopening of secondary schools.

The minister tweeted that any decision the Centre will take on reopening educational institutions will be “guided by the advice of Health Ministry”. He said that the six-month closure of educational institutions had deeply affected students.

“Health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by the advice of Health Ministry. Decision to open was taken with great care.

His tweet comes a day after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani held a press conference to announce that the reopening of schools for sixth, seventh and eighth graders in Sindh was being delayed over fears of the spread of Covid-19.

He cited one of the reasons as educational institutes failing to implement Covid-19 SOPs after educational institutions were reopened in a phased manner from September 15.

Ghani had said that students from grades 6-8 will be asked to rejoin school on September 28, subject to the condition that the Covid-19 situation improves. He said in this period, the provincial government will see how the following of SOPs can be better enforced.