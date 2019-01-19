Any effort to roll back 18th amendment will strongly be resisted, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building on Saturday told that Sindh Government has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court a propos its decision regarding the handing over of the three health units of Karachi – Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute of Child Health Diseases – to the Federal Government.

The Adviser recalled that all these health units were devolved to the provincial government in accordance with the 18th amendment. He said that the devolution of health sector to the provincial government was done in the best interest of the masses. The Adviser said that the Sindh government has been providing exemplary services to the masses through these three health units.

Not only the people of the province but the people from all over the county benefited through the services of these health units working under Sindh government, the Adviser added. He mentioned that the total budget of the NICVD was mere 400 million at the time of devolution and now through the sincere and devoted efforts of the Sindh government the targeted budget of the NICVD is 12 billion. Not only that, the Adviser also mentioned that at the time of devolution the NICVD only existed in Karachi and now after its up-gradation in Karachi, it has now been expanded in other districts of the province that included Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mithi, Larkana, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Sehwan and Sukkur.

Besides, Murtaza Wahab mentioned that currently eight Chest Pain Units in different vicinities of Karachi are providing free of cost services to the people of Karachi.

He said that basic function of these Chest Pain Units is to provide timely emergency service to the heat patients before they could be shifted to the hospitals safely. He stated that so far 150,000 heart patients have been timely attended by these Chest Pain Units.

The Adviser mentioned that he can say this proudly that at least 5000 precious lives were saved by the timely services of the dedicated staff of these CPUs. All of these centers are providing free of cost services to the people from all over the country, he said.

The Adviser said that the Sindh government in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes in quality healthcare services.

