Anwar Ul Haq Kakar’s name has been picked for the coveted slot of the next Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, opposition leader Raja Riaz announced on Saturday.

Riaz, in a brief interaction with media, announced that the government and opposition decided to pick Anwar Ul Haq Kakar for interim premier.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been a Member of the Senate of Pakistan, since March 2018. Kakar was elected to the Senate of Pakistan as an independent candidate on general seat from Balochistan in 2018 Pakistani Senate election.

He took oath as Senator on 12 March 2018. In his previous career, he co-launched a new political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The name was picked as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held second meeting with opposition leader Raja Riaz, a day after President Arif Alvi asked both sides to finalise the name by today.

Kakar’s selection for the post is an apparent shocker for many, as earlier several candidates including Sadiq Sanjrani, Jalil Jillani and others surfaced for the post.

More to follow…