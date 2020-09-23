Anwar says has backing to form govt

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday he had strong support from MPs to form a new government, but the premier appeared unshaken and criticised the “blind actions” of those seeking to sow instability. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since an alliance that swept to power in 2018, which was headed by Mahathir Mohamad and included Anwar, collapsed in February amid bitter infighting. Muhyiddin Yassin became premier at the head of a coalition backed by a scandal-plagued party which had been ousted at the polls two years earlier, but he had only a wafer-thin majority in parliament.