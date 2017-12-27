Anwar Maqsood gets lifetime achievement award

Staff Reporter

Lifetime achievement award has been presented to renowned artist and writer Anwar Maqsood by Arts Council of Pakistan.

In the last session of the 10th International Urdu Conference at Arts Council of Karachi famous humor writer and artist Anwar Maqsood was given an award by the Arts council of Pakistan.

The session was also attended by the Shamim Hanfi, Ras Chughtai, Zahra Nigah, Iftakhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Qazi Afzal Hussain, Anees Ashfaq, Nayeem Tahir, Anwar Ahmed, Pirzada Qasim and other distinguished writers from the different countries of the World.