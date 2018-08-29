Anwar Majeed, son sent to jail on judicial remand

Staff Reporter

A local banking court on Tuesday sent Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, to jail on judicial remand in connection to a money laundering case.

As the hearing began, the judge asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor why the investigating officer was not present.

“He is busy in Islamabad but the second investigating officer is present,” the FIA prosecutor told court.

“The suspects have been investigated and should be sent on judicial remand,” he added.

To this, Majeed’s counsel urged, “They should be sent to a hospital and not jail.”

The counsel for the accused said that his clients are unwell and are brought from the hospital. The lawyer requested the court to send both Anwar and his son back to the hospital. The court asked him to submit an application for the medical treatment of his clients, which he did.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the jail authorities to present the medical reports of both the accused.

The court has adjourned the further hearing of the case till September 4.

Anwar and his son are being investigated in connection to money laundering of Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts at three local banks.

Earlier as Majeed was brought to the court, media persons questioned him regarding reports of raids at his sugar mills. “Only one sugar mill was raided,” Majeed responded.

Further, while answering a question regarding the arms found from his sugar mill during the raid, the Omni Group chairman said, “There were no illegal weapons.”

