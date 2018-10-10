Anwar Majeed shifted to NICVD

KARACHI : Arrested under money laundering in fake bank accounts case, Omni Group head Anwar Majeed was taken to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) during late night hours on Tuesday.

The administration of NICVD said that the accused was brought to the hospital from jail and has been undergoing treatment.

The patient underwent several tests and Electrocardiography (ECG) at the hospital.

The medical report prepared by the doctor of NICVD will determine whether the accused will be sent back to the prison again.

Earlier on October 09, Law enforcement agencies on Tuesday night raided an office of a sugar mill in Karachi. The mill reportedly belongs to Omni Group chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed.

LEAs conducted the raid in connection with money laundering case, said the sources. No one was taken into custody during the raid, the sources added.

