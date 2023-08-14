ISLAMABAD – Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath as eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on Monday.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Kakar while outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and several other officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani approved the resignation submitted by Kakar as members of the upper house of the parliament following his nomination for the post.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar has been picked for the role of next caretaker prime minister after another meeting by outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

Kakar is a renowned political activist who has been active in mainstream politics since 2008. The next caretaker premier of the country of over 240 million holds a degree in political science and sociology.

Besides his activism for the country’s least developed region Balochistan, he delivered lectures on issues related to Balochistan at NDU Command & Staff College, and other institutions.