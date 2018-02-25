Anwaar-ul-Haq elected LHCBA president

Staff Reporter

Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannu of Independent Group was elected as the president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Saturday. He defeated Shahid Buttar of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan.

Anwaar secured 3,648 votes while Buttar got 2,949. Azar Latif Khan was also in the run, but he could not get significant votes.

Hassan Iqbal Warraich was elected as the LHCBA secretary with an overwhelming majority.

He secured 4,724 votes while his opponent Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha got 2,989 votes.

Chaudhry Noor Samand Khan won the seat of vice president. He secured 2,947 votes. Hafiz Allahyar become the finance secretary by obtaining 2,594 votes.

Out of total 16,254 votes, 7,789 were cast.

Soon after announcement of the results, wild celebrations erupted among the supporters of winning candidates. They also distributed sweets in jubilation.

Addressing on the occasion, Anwaar-ul-Haq thanked his supporters and said he would make all-out efforts for welfare of lawyers and betterment of the bar.