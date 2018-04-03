Anusha urges young entrepreneurs to project competency at int’l fora

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman Monday said significant visibility and presence was a need of young entrepreneurs at international fora to project their competency.

While addressing the 60th Board Meeting of Ignite – National Technology Fund (formerly National ICT R&D Fund), She expressed consensus desire of the board to see the under implementation NICs (National Incubation Centers) in Quetta and Karachi, functioning by the month of May this year.

Appreciating the successful roll out of the National Incubation Centers program by ignite she stated that that NICs Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar were working successfully.

She said, these NICs were an important milestone in journey towards the realization of a Digital Pakistan and showcased the continued efforts of public and private sectors in establishing the country as a flag bearer of technology innovation.

She directed Ignite to prepare a plan for structured participation of Pakistani start ups on major international innovation events like GSMA World Congress.

On the recommendation of the Ignite company, the board resolved to approve, the award of DigiSkills Outreach Project to the successful bidder and it also reviewed the recommendations of Ignite company and approved award DigiSkills Monitoring and Evaluation Project to the successful bidder.

The board appreciated the efforts of the ignite company to comply with strict time lines for the execution of the DigiSkills Training program which would be formally ready to launch on 15th May as per schedule.

The board welcomed Federal secretary IT Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, as the new director of the Ignite board of directors

CEO IGNITE, Yusuf Hussain, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Member IT Syed Raza Shah, Member HR, Senior officials from the Ministry, and other board members also attended the meeting.