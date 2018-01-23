Anusha to represent Pak in Davos meeting

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan has proceeded to Davos on three days visit to participate in Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018. A special invitation was extended to her by the Managing Board of WEF.

The Minister will be participating in the various sessions relating to Information and Communications Technologies. She will participate as panellist or special guest to speak on World Economic Forum sessions including Connected Corridors, Protecting the Digital Civic Space, Privacy and Security, Protecting the Digital Space, Leveraging Digital to Deliver Value to Society etc along with renowned speakers and leaders from across the world.

The Annual Meeting of WEF is expected to attract more than 3000 of the most influential leaders from all walk of life. She will reflect upon the achievements of Pakistan in the arena of ICT and future plans for continued growth in this sector to enable transformation into ‘Digital Pakistan’. The Secretary General, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an specialized agency of UN for telecommunications has also invited the Minister for Special Session of Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development which is also taking place during the Annual Session of WEF.

Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development is a joint initiative of ITU and UNESCO aimed at boosting ICT/broadband connectivity and digital development initiatives. Anusha Rahman Khan is a ‘Commissioner’ on Broadband Commission since July 2016. The Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with global technology leaders on the sideline of WEF.