Anusha Rehman gives concluding address at Huawei Mobile Pakistan Congress 2018

ISLAMABAD : Building on the success of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, held the first edition of Huawei Mobile Pakistan Congress in Islamabad.

Under the theme “Enabling Future Together,” Minister of state for information technology and telecommunication, Ms. Anusha Rehman Khan graced the occasion and delivered a keynote speech during the closing of the 5 day congress hosted by Huawei.

The Minister praised the efforts of Huawei is making the first ever mobile congress successful.

She emphasized the importance of technological advancement and virtual assistance for the generations to come to bring this nation on path of Technology evolution and prosperity.

She appreciated the Huawei Technology role in setting such precedent to promote emerging technologies in Pakistan by involving Industry players and engaging the Government to make it reality. Government is making all out efforts to introduce 5G technology in Pakistan by 2020 to bring it at par with Developed economies in term of technology advancements. Huawei Mobile Pakistan congress 2018 will help in developing playing fields for all player and customer to develop better understanding of this technology and prepared themselves to exploit it in best possible manner.

Huawei Pakistan Mobile Congress featured demonstrations of highly cutting edge mobile enabled products and innovations in Pakistan today. The visitors experienced how mobile enabled products are creating a better future for the citizens and businesses around the country, in absolutely diverse areas.

Over the five days event, which was organized at Marriot Hotel Islamabad from the 16th-20th of April, the Huawei Mobile Pakistan congress featured topics such as 5g enabling, all flash storage arrays,video cloud, cloud data center, Huawei 5G network support 20 Gbps in hotspot areas, Xhaul, A 5G oriented transport network solution, digitization, cloud computing, and many others.

Presentations and keynotes highlighted Huawei’s enterprise solutions and the highly anticipated 5G technology to more than 100 attendees, including government officials, customers, channel partners, military officers and ICT industry experts. Attendees visited 17 Huawei booths, which held live demos of VoLTE, Next Generation Home Broadband, Intelligent Video Surveillance, Next-Generation Digital Campus and other advanced ICT solutions.

At the Mobile World Congress 2018 held in Barcelona in March, Huawei outlined a vision for 5G by unveiling their latest solutions and shared its vision for a collaborative ecosystem that can stimulate innovation and the development of 5G, All-Cloud network, video, and IoT technologies.

It received eight awards from GSMA including Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award, which recognizes Huawei for decades of advocating new technology, building out the digital ecosystem, and social responsibility.

Orignally published by NNI