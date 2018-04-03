Anusha Rahman says NIC working successfully

ISLAMABAD : The Board of Directors of Ignite – National Technology Fund (formerly National ICT R&D Fund) under the chairmanship of Mrs. Anusha Rahman, Minister of State for IT & Telecom reviewed the progress on inauguration of National Incubation Center Karachi and Quetta.

The board welcomed Federal secretary IT Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, as the new director of the Ignite board of directors.

Minister IT Mrs. Anusha Rahman while appreciating the successful rollout of the National Incubation Centers program by ignite stated that that NIC Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar are working successfully and expressed consensus desire of the board to see the under implementation NICs in Quetta and Karachi, functioning by the month of May this year.

She also appreciated the best efforts of Ignite in carrying out these key initiatives. She said that “We want a significant visibility and presence of our young entrepreneurs at international for a to project the competency of our youth in this regard.

These NICs initiative is an important milestone in our journey towards the realization of a Digital Pakistan and showcased the continued efforts of public and private sectors in establishing Pakistan as a flagbearer of technology innovation”.

Ignite will prepare a plan for structured participation of Pakistani startups on major international innovation events like GSMA World Congress On the recommendation of the Ignite company, the Board resolved to approve, the award of DigiSkills Outreach Project to the successful bidder. The Board also reviewed the recommendations of Ignite company and approved award DigiSkills Monitoring and Evaluation Project to the successful bidder.

This completes the process of project award for all three components of the DigiSkills program. The Board appreciated the efforts of the ignite company to comply with strict timelines for the execution of the DigiSkills Training program which will be formally ready to launch on 15th of May 2018 as per schedule. CEO IGNITE Mr. Yusuf Hussain, Member Telecom Mudassar Hussain, Member IT Syed Raza Shah, Member HR, Senior officials from the Ministry, and other board members also participated in the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI