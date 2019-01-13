Anusha Rahman appointed regional advisor to CTO

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Commonwealth Telecommunication Organization (CTO) has appointed former Information Technology minister Ms. Anusha Rahman as the regional advisor to the sectary general and the CTO for the East and South Asia region.

The appointment was announced by the acting secretary general of the CTO, Gisa Fuatai Purcell. “Anusha Rahman has contributed to the CTO’s work in various ways over the years, most recently as a chair and speaker for Commonwealth Management Forum where she discussed issues on the challenges of regional spectrum planning – from 2G to 5G.

Anusha has over five-five years experience in the IT sector, she initiated a number of policy measures and legislations projects and programmes that have transformed Pakistani ICT markets and landscape to the next level of development.

