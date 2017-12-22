Anusha lauds achievements of SCO

Sarwar Awan

Rawalpindi

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman Khan has applauded the services and achievements of Special Communication Organisation, specially the advanced NGMS Core Network.

Anusha Rahman Khan was speaking during her visit to Special Communication Organisation on Thursday. Secretary MoIT, Rizwan Bashir Khan also accopnied the minister.

The advanced NGMS Core Network is capable of providing modern mobile and data services to its customers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Minister also appreciated completion of phase-I of Pak China OFC project in a record time. She assured her full support in making SCO a vibrant, futuristic and modern telecom organization.

On her arrival, the minister was received by Director General of SCO Maj-Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M). The Minister of State was briefed on various ongoing projects of Special Communication Organisation including NGMS and Pak China OFC projects.

Later Anusha Rahman visited state of the art NGMS data center. She took keen interest in the setup and appreciated the staff for their commendable work.