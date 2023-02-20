Antony Blinken arrives in Turkiye with more US aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday announced further aid to Turkiye and said Washington would provide longer-term help to Ankara as it seeks to rebuild following this month’s earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeast and neighbouring Syria on February 6, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving a million-plus homeless, with the economic cost of the disaster expected to run into billions of dollars.

Antony Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist.

From Incirlik, he took a helicopter ride with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to observe from above the devastation caused by the earthquake in the southern Hatay province, one of the hardest hit.

Profoundly saddened to see firsthand the devastation of the earthquakes in #Türkiye. The United States remains committed to doing everything we can to help with rescue, relief, and recovery efforts. @USEmbassyTurkey @usaidsaveslives pic.twitter.com/bc3D7LpgVO — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2023

“It’s really hard to put into words. You see buildings still standing and then buildings collapsed, roofs destroyed and right next to it, something that’s still standing,” Blinken told reporters at the base, which Washington has used as a de facto headquarters to conduct its relief effort.

Almost two weeks after the earthquake, search and rescue operations are coming to an end, but Blinken said the United States would continue to help in what he said would be “a long-term effort.”

“When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of homes that have been destroyed, it is going to take a massive effort to rebuild but we are committed to supporting Turkey in that effort,” he said.

“The most important thing right now is getting assistance to people … Simply put, the United States is here.”

Since the earthquake, the United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional funding of $85 million in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.

In response to the tragic earthquakes, the U.S. has responded with $185 million in humanitarian assistance to date. American businesses, communities, and individuals are also generously helping. Thank you to the @USAID teams for working tirelessly to provide emergency relief. pic.twitter.com/Dcqb5nZVGs — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 19, 2023

Blinken also said that President Joe Biden intends to authorise $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA) in response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

With the additional $50 million delivered through the State Department and USAID, total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria reached $185 million, the US State Department said.