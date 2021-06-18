Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second term

UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary-General for a second term days after the Security Council had unanimously recommended his name.

His new term will begin on January 1, 2022.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced that Guterres “has been appointed by acclamation Secretary General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026.”

Later, Bozkir administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres, who hails from Portugal.

On June 8, the 15-nation powerful Security Council had held a closed meeting where the members decided to recommend Guterres for re-election.

More to follow…