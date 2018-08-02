Anti-terror court reserves verdict

Dahri bail plea

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

A close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, Sardari Ismail Khan Dahri was presented before the Anti Terrorist Court where his application for bail was submitted by his lawyer Ayaz Gopang. The Court reserved the decision on bail application after hearing his lawyer. Former advisor Sindh Sardar Ismail Khan Dahri was arrested in a joint raid conducted by Police and Rangers at his bungalow at Daulatpur last month along with forty others who were later released after interrogation. The raiding team seized illegal kishankovs and five rounds of anti aircraft gun.

During appearance at the Anti Terrorist Court on Monday, his lawyer Ayaz Gopang pleaded that the case was registered on political ground. After the hearing Ismail Dahri talking to media said that his seized weapons were legal while rounds of anti aircraft gun were included and case was registered. Replying a question Dahri said that case against him was registered on the instruction of angels and my friends are showing me stars in daylight to extend all type of support. Dahri said that he is a dedicated jiala of Pakistan Peoples Party and if he dies he would be wrapped in PPP flag. He said that the graph of PPP has soared in Sindh as PPP has secured 73 seats in Sindh as compared to 60 seats secured in previous election.

