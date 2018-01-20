Anti-state elements can’t deter our resolve to get rid of polio: Saira

Polio campaign continues amid tight security

Islamabad

Federal Minister for National Health Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarrar has strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the terrorists on polio team in Balochistan in which two female workers have been martyred.

Talking to private news channel health minister said that she had immediately talked to the IG Balochistan after informing the Prime Minister and would like to reiterate that these terrorists are afraid of Pakistan’s progress in the fight against polio. She said that international bodies and various donors and world nations have commended Pakistan’s progress.

‘Certain enemies of Pakistan do not want us to eradicate polio from our country but let me tell them our resolve cannot be defeated by such cowardly acts of terrorism,’ she added. ‘The martyred workers have rather rekindled our resolve to finish the polio from the country and save our future generations from this deadly disease,’ she said.

Pakistan Polio Programme has made great stride in the past couple of years as from 306 reported polio cases in 2014, we have recorded eight cases in 2017.

Quetta: The anti- polio campaign is being continued amid tight security in Quetta on Friday after firing on Polio lady workers at Hazara Ganji on Thursday.

According to report, deployment of security forces personnel was increased to ensure security of polio teams during campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that two lady polio workers had been killed in an attack on Thursday while while performing their duties in Bareeach town near Hazarganji.—APP