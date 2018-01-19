Anti-state elements cannot deter our resolve to end polio from Pakistan: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for National Health Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarrar and Prime Minister’s Focal person for Polio Eradication, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq have strongly condemned the cowardly attack on innocent polio worker in Balochistan in which two workers have been martyred by the terrorists.

Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarrar said that she had immediately talked to the IG Balochistan after informing the Prime Minister and would like to reiterate that these terrorists are afraid of Pakistan’s progress in the fight against polio.

She said that international bodies like IMB and TAG and various donors and world nations have commended Pakistan’s progress.

“Certain enemies of Pakistan do not want us to eradicate polio from our country but let me tell them our resolve cannot be defeated by such cowardly acts of terrorism,” she added.

One Sehat Muhafiz; namely Sakeena Bibi with her daughter Rizwana Bibi were martyred by two unidentified motorcycle riders as both were vaccinating children during an on-going national campaign against polio. The incident took place in Shalkot, Quetta.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qadoos Bazinjo condoled with the family and ordered the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Both the federal minister and PMFP said that terrorists cannot deter the resolve of the nation by doing such inhumane acts.

“The martyred workers have rather rekindled our resolve to finish the polio from the country and save our future generations from this deadly disease,” they said in a statement.

“Our success thus far and our struggle towards complete eradication of polio is dedicated to workers like Shaheed Sakeena and her daughter Shaheed Rizwana,” they added.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person Ayesha Raza while paying rich tributes to the martyrs said that “We salute all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in this national cause, and would like to remind the nation that we will not let their sacrifice go waste rather would fulfil their dream by defeating polio from Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP